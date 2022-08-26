This is the mansion that Katy Perry has sold for 18 million dollars

Follow the real estate movements of Katy Perry after moving to Montecito two years ago with her partner, Orlando Bloom. The artist has been getting rid of all the houses that she owned at the time since October 2020. And it is that Katy He came to own up to four residences in Beverly Hills.

Since two years ago she moved to Montecito with her boyfriend, paying 14.2 million dollars (€14,241,300) for a large complex of about 3.6 hectares, the singer has sold three of the four villas that I had in the same area. And it is that kary perry he would be moving his entire real estate portfolio.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

In this way also, the fortune of the singer increases, which is already estimated at about 330 million dollars, about 330,959,776 in euros in the conversion from dollar to euro. Almost nothing.

The details of the sale

Now he has just sold a large villa located at 9570 Hidden Valley Road for 18 million dollars (€18,048,732). Although the truth is that Katy Perry he tried to sell it for around 19.5 million (€19,552,792) which he has finally been unable to get and a company has been the one who has managed to acquire it.

The garden of the spectacular Katy Perry mansion. Hilton & Hyland

Thanks to the real estate agency ‘Hilton & Hyland’, the followers of the famous artist have been able to check every corner of the villa sold by Katy. A property located in a private enclave that many celebrities have chosen as an area to live. And the area is full of well-known faces.







Gallery

This is the impressive Beverly Hills mansion that Katy Perry has sold

Hilton & Hyland







The interior of the house

famous as Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Ashton Kutcher either mila Kunis they were neighbors of Katy perry. It is not for less, since these are homes that have an illuminated entrance, views of a large garden, swimming pool or wooded area.

It also has a terrace and has hiking trails near the area. The interior is very bright with French doors and floor to ceiling windows. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a dining room and a gym, among other large spaces.