This is the mansion that Kristen Stewart put up for sale in Malibu

Kristen Stewart She is one of the actresses in greatest demand of recent times. She began her career at the age of 12 in the panic room, the film in which he co-starred with Jodie Foster under the orders of David Fincher. Some years later she rose to world fame with the saga Twilight alongside Robert Pattinson.

Last year he starred spencer, by director Pablo Larraín, a performance that earned her her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Weeks ago, Stewart was praised again during her visit to the Cannes Film Festival with crimes of the future (Crimes of the Future) by David Cronenberg.

In addition to the good moment in her professional career, the actress is also going through a good time in her personal life. Months ago, the interpreter confirmed her commitment to Dylan Mayer.

In the last hours, it was confirmed that Kristen completed the sale of her house in Malibu, California. The 32 year old actress put the property on the market for a figure of $8.3 million, which was acquired by Len Fogge, the head of marketing for AMC Networks. In 2011, he had bought the house for $5 million.

Located on Latigo Beach, the property has 5800 square meters with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathroomsIt also includes a guest house and Jacuzzi. As if that were not enough, the home has incredible views of the beach and access to it.

The front of the imposing Malibu estate

The entrance to the house that reflects a casual atmosphere with nautical decoration

The jovial and relaxed atmosphere

Built in 1993, the house has a glass and steel structure, surrounded by interior and exterior stairs that connect different parts of the property. Nautical decoration is present in all environments, with elements and paintings inspired by the theme. Other highlights include a dining room that connects to a galley-style kitchen equipped with Bosch, Dacor, and KitchenAid appliances, as well as wood cabinets, concrete countertops, a pantry, and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

The living room with a great sea view

The kitchen stands out for its simplicity and minimalism

The outdoor terrace dazzles with its wide view

kristen has a extensive list of real estate which includes 2 homes in Los Feliz, a family investment complex in Pasadena and a $5.6 million penthouse in Manhattan.

