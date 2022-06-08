This is the mansion that Lily Collins bought from actress Kristen Wiig

Lily Collins has a new house to share with her husband

actress and model Lily Collins has an active professional life and a marriage just beginning with film director Charlie Mcdowell. This is why it is not surprising that she is willing to invest in large mansions in Los Angeles.

Recently several specialized media reported that the protagonist of the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ had bought a property from fellow actress Kristen Wiig in Pasadena.

The mansion It cost $3.9 million dollars., a very profitable business for Wiig who bought this house for only $3 million dollars. Apparently this purchase was made last year outside the market and it is until now that the information comes to light.

The property dates back to 1947 but is very modern in design

It should be remembered that in 2021 Collins premiered the second season of his successful series and also had a magical wedding in Coloradowhich all the media reviewed and compared to a fairy tale princess.

Returning to the new property, it must be said that its construction dates from 1947 and its realization was in charge of the architects Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland Jr.

the main house it has an extension of 3,400 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

The mansion is not very large but it has all the comforts

One of the greatest attractions of this residence is the sliding glass walls that allow natural light to enter all the spaces and it is also a direct access to the exterior of the residence.

In addition to the main house this new house of the daughter of renowned musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelmanalso has a guest house with a very comfortable bedroom and bathroom so that guests feel at home.

The outside has terrace, pool and other ideal spaces to spend time outdoors. Although the property is quite elegant and luxurious, it does not have a large size with the mansions that other stars in Los Angeles have access to.

The house has a pool and terrace to enjoy outdoors

