This is the Miami mansion to which Shakira will move with her children after separating from Piqué

Shakira would already have everything ready to move with her children to Miami.

Colombian singer Shakira, 45 years old, he already has everything ready to start a new life in the city of Miami after confirming his separation from Gerard Piquéwho was his partner for 12 years.

According to the program ‘Gossip no Like’, the interpreter of ‘Te Felicito’ He has been arranging the immigration paperwork for his children, Milan and Sasha, for about two months.so it would be a matter of time before they are brought to live in the United States.

In the same broadcast, Elisa Beristain highlighted that the little ones already have a school and that the one born in Barranquilla has made various improvements to her former residence in the City of the Sun.

“In that house Shakira has changed curtains. She changed the children’s bedroom beds, she painted parts of the house. In other words, this was already something planned for a long time, after the beautiful Shakira saw that “her husband” rejected her proposal to go to couples therapy, “said Beristain.

The house, which was built in 1951 and that the interpreter of ‘La Bicicleta’ acquired in 2001, when she was still a couple of the Argentine Antonio de la Ruais located on North Bay Road, in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami.

A perspective of the exteriors of his mansion (The Grosby Group)

Back then he bought it for $3,380,000 dollars, but over the years the house increased its value considerably. The last time it was offered for sale, it was for $$15,900,000while the rent was in $45,000 dollars per month.

This is what the large kitchen of his beautiful residence looks like (The Grosby Group)

According to the technical sheet, the new home of little Milan and Sasha has an extension 9,125 square feetwith six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

The main bedroom is very spacious and comfortable (The Grosby Group)

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a fitness room, an office, a multimedia area, a game room, a billiard room, office, recording studio, dance hall, hookah room, heated pool, garage for two vehicles, among other rooms.

Pool room connects to TV room (The Grosby Group)

Outside, in your quarter acre lothas a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a cabin with a bar, extensive green areas and a pier with access to Biscayne Bay.

This is what the house that Shakira will move to with her children looks like from the outside (The Grosby Group)

The property also enjoys enviable security and privacy, elements that Shakira will surely appreciate, because right now she and her children are stalked day and night by the curious lens of the paparazzi.

This is how amazing your pool area looks (The Grosby Group)

