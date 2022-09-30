this is the millionaire apartment in Dubai of a member of the criminal organization led by “El Mencho”

According to an investigation carried out by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the criminal organization led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, would be carrying out various millionaire transactions through two Mexican operators.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has entered the city of Dubai to launder much of its economic profits obtained from drug trafficking.

The movement that stands out the most is the purchase of a penthouse valued at more than $2 million in which it is considered one of the most luxurious cities in the world.

The members of the CJNG who are carrying out these operations are Hassein Eduardo Figueroa Gómez, main money launderer of “El Mencho” and responsible for the purchase of the apartment in Dubai, and Ernesto Fernández Gómez.

Also read: Video: the unusual parade of CJNG hitmen during a religious festival in Guerrero, Mexico

This luxurious apartment in Dubai is located in Marina Heights Tower, one of the most exclusive areas of the city, and It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a spectacular view of the sea.

Read more: “El Mencho”: what is known about the latest capture of the head of the CJNG (and the controversy that caused his unjustified release)

According to a real estate portal in Dubai, the tower in which the CJNG member’s apartment is located has amenities such as gym, swimming pool, squash courts and a children’s play area, added to the luxuries that the penthouse.

It may interest you: Fofo Márquez: how much is the fortune of the influencer who was threatened with death by “El Mencho” (and how he obtained this money)

The authorities also reported that both Hassein Eduardo Figueroa Gómez and Ernesto Fernández Gómez, members of the organization led by “El Mencho”, Various properties in Jalisco and a group of companies identified as operators of illicit activities are attributed to them.