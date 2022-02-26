This is the millionaire figure that Belinda charges for a concert in Mexico

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 69 Views

Belinda transcends beyond her music and the entertainment world knows that, beyond the scandals in which she is involved. An example of this was the rupture of the relationship that she had with the singer Christian Nodal, on February 12, when a message was released on the networks. Although voices have been spoken from different areas, and rumors multiplied, the reasons for the separation are still being discussed.

As announced by some voices in the media, and confirmed by the relatives of Christian Nodal, one of the reasons that led them to end the relationship would be related to an economic problem, for which Belinda would have asked for a very high loan of money to pay off your debts.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Biopics: the series and movies based on the lives of great figures that are coming

The reality exceeds fiction? Many times we only need to look around, or to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved