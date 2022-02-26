This is the millionaire figure that Belinda charges for a concert in Mexico

Belinda transcends beyond her music and the entertainment world knows that, beyond the scandals in which she is involved. An example of this was the rupture of the relationship that she had with the singer Christian Nodal, on February 12, when a message was released on the networks. Although voices have been spoken from different areas, and rumors multiplied, the reasons for the separation are still being discussed.

As announced by some voices in the media, and confirmed by the relatives of Christian Nodal, one of the reasons that led them to end the relationship would be related to an economic problem, for which Belinda would have asked for a very high loan of money to pay off your debts.

The former couple Belinda and Christian Nodal. Source: Archive

Now a friend of Belinda, the designer Gustavo Mata, made statements and confirmed to the press that the fight was for money. “If someone wants to go out with her, let it cost them, that’s the thing… Beautiful women cost a lot of money, that’s what it should be,” Mata said, indirectly referring to the high expenses to which the singer is accustomed.

Nonetheless, Belinda She is considered one of the most important Latin singers today. Therefore, it is not surprising that her cachet is very high and she is among the most sought after in the medium, since the artist has toured from Central America to Europe.

Belinda’s beauty never goes out of style. Source: Archive

Because she is one of the most sought-after singers of recent times, Belinda has made extensive tours that have led her to offer concerts in Mexico, the United States, Central America and even Spain, for which she charges a significant amount of money for each of the presentations, however, it was in a private event that He found out how much he gets per show.

Precisely, it was last year, on the occasion of a private event, the wedding of the son of the mayor of Piedras Negras, Norma Treviño, that by a leak, it was known what they had to pay to have the artist. According to what was uncovered in the entertainment press, for said concert the beautiful Belinda He would have received around 500,000 dollars, that is, more than 10 million pesos, a more than abundant figure to be able to count on the privilege of the singer’s presence.