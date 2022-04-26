This is the millionaire sum that cost the divorce of Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old fully enjoys his courtship with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira and without going any further, he showed up this week in a luxurious hotel in the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend and her mother, which implies that the relationship is serious .

Mark Anthony He has had many women throughout his life, so it can be said that he is a man in love. All of his relationships were deep, while with some of his partners he passed through the altar and even had children. Deisy Rosado, Dayanara Torres and Jennifer López are mothers of his children.

Related news

But Marc Anthony also had a relationship and came to the altar with the Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima. Although they had no children when they divorced after three years of love in 2017, the agreement was millionaire. The reason that the couple gave was that they could not reconcile their agendas with their private lives.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima. Source: instagram @marcyshannonmx

The truth is Mark Anthony For three consecutive years, Shannon de Lima received a sum of $10,000, and the model also kept two luxury properties that they had bought while they were married. But change the singer put a series of rules.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima. Source: instagram @marcyshannonmx

The first one is that Shannon from Lima She could not remarry three years after the divorce and while she received child support, the other is that the model could not refer to the relationship she had with Marc Anthony before the press or tell any kind of intimacy.