This is the millionaire sum that Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, spends on bags

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera 23 years old is the fiancée of the singer Mark Anthony 53. The age difference does not seem to matter to them and the couple is happy on social networks. These days they are in Europe where the artist has scheduled a series of shows that are part of his international tour.

Nadia Ferrera She is passionate about fashion and trends. Since she was a teenager she has dedicated herself to modeling and advertising. In 2015 she was chosen as “Miss Teen Universe Paraguay” and in 2021 she reached the final of Miss Universe, where she beat the representative of India by a few votes.

Nadia Ferrera She is very active on social networks where she accumulates almost two million followers from all corners of the world. For them, she shares her best looks, previews of her advertising campaigns, and her best moments with Mark Anthony among other things.

Fans of the couple have noted that Nadia Ferrera has very good taste in fashion and spends a significant sum of money on handbags. In several of the photos in her feed, you can see the girlfriend of Mark Anthony posing and complementing their looks with bags from prestigious international brands.

Nadia Ferrera She is a fan of the Hermès brand and has the “Kelly 28 Sellier” bag model that is valued at 24 thousand dollars. On another occasion she has been seen wearing another Dior brand accessory, especially the “Lady Dior” valued at 2,830 dollars. The Fendi company is another of Marc Anthony’s girlfriend’s favorites, she has the “Tote Sunshine” model Priced at $1,954, it has finally shown off online a dainty YSL-branded envelope clutch estimated to cost $600.