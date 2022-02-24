This is the minimum age to have Instagram that some do not know

For years, the social network has asked users to indicate their date of birth in the account creation process. In the summer of 2021, it decided to massively request the age of its registered users so that it is not used by minors who do not meet the minimum age requirement.

Minimum age set at 13 years

It may be a fact that many do not know or that they think that minors cannot have an account. The truth is that Instagram has a minimum age of 13. That is, there are legal minors in this social network.

According to Instagram on its official website, for them it is important protect the young. About a year ago we launched new resources to help parents and teens. “While most people state their true age, we know that young people sometimes lie about their date of birth. We want to prevent that from happening, but verifying the age of people online is complex and a challenge for many players in the sector”they manifest.