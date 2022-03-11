This is the missile defense system that the US sent to Poland

Why is the US deploying Patriot missiles in Poland? 2:14

(CNN) — The two missile defense systems that the United States delivered to Poland this week are part of a weapons system that the US military has relied heavily on for nearly 40 years.



The deployment, announced Thursday by Vice President Kamala Harris, is intended to deter Russia and bolster Poland’s security amid Western concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spread to NATO-aligned nations.

The Patriot air defense missile system (an acronym for “Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept of Target”) is designed to counter and destroy incoming short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft, and cruise missiles.

The battery includes missile and launch stations, a suite of radars that detect and track targets, and an engagement control station, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

The United States, trying to avoid direct involvement in Ukraine – which is not a member of NATO and, therefore, is not subject to the pact’s collective defense agreement in which an attack on one aligned nation is considered an attack on all – has repeatedly stressed that the deployment is for defense purposes only.

“This defensive deployment is being carried out proactively to counter any potential threat to US and allied forces and NATO territory,” Capt. Adam Miller, spokesman for US European Command, said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a prudent force protection measure that supports our commitment to Article Five and will in no way support any offensive operation.”

The Pentagon’s deployment of Patriot missiles in Poland “was not precipitated by a single moment or a single issue or a single act by the Russians,” US Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday. .

The Patriot missiles had been transferred from Germany for what Kirby described as a “temporary deployment”.

Retired US Army General Wesley Clark, a former NATO commander, called the deployment of the two batteries “wise” and said the Patriot system would be capable of intercepting many of the missiles that President Putin has deployed in Russia. and Belarus, a country bordering Poland.

“So if there was a somewhat provocative launch by Mr. Putin to try to intimidate us, these missiles have a very good chance of intercepting a Russian missile,” Clark, now a CNN military analyst, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Clark added that the team’s deployment “gives Poles security. It also tells Putin that he is not necessarily going to be as successful in his attempt to blackmail us with nuclear weapons.”

An old mainstay of US military operations

The Patriot missile system has gone through several improvements and upgrades since it was first deployed in 1982. Its first combat use was in the Gulf War, which was also the first time an air defense system had destroyed a ballistic missile. hostile tactician. The Patriot system was also deployed in 2003 during the Iraq War and managed to hit nine incoming missiles, but was also involved in several friendly fire incidents.

In recent years, the United States has sent Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia and Iraq to counter threats from Iran and its proxies, and to the Pacific region to deter North Korea.

Earlier this year, the US Army, along with the United Arab Emirates, used Patriot missiles to intercept attacks by Houthi militants on a military airbase where Americans were stationed and while Israel’s president was away. visit in the UAE.

A 2019 Pentagon missile defense review reported that eight battalions with 33 batteries were stationed in the United States, while seven battalions with 27 batteries were stationed overseas. More than a dozen US allies, including Germany, Japan and Israel, have also acquired the US missile defense system.