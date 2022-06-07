This is the money that the actors of ‘Stranger Things’ earn for each episode

The world of television and cinema generates many benefits both for the actors themselves and for the producers who initially opted for these projects. One of the best examples is ‘Friends’, whose protagonists came to charge almost a million euros for each episode in the last season. In addition, the popular sitcom of the 90s continues to be a success on streaming platforms, so in each rerun, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer continue to collect the rights of image.

The protagonists of ‘Stranger Things’ seem to be on the road. Despite his youth, many already charge up to 350,000 dollars for each of the chapters that have been recorded. His fourth season has been hard to come by and, after a two-year hiatus, Hawkins’ stories are once again conquering the public. This season is also one of the most expensive in the history of Netflix, approximately up to 270 million dollars in budget, reported The Wall Street Journal. One of the most important points is that this third season comes with a increase in the remuneration of his characters after intense negotiations. According to the Hollywood Reporter, young actors have been able to increase their old salary agreements by as much as 12 times.

salary differences

It should be noted that the protagonists have very different salaries. In fact, adults tend to charge a little more than young people. The sources of the American newspaper specialized in cinema and television, indicate that there are up to three levels. While Winona Ryder and David Harbor they started charging between 100,000 and 80,000 dollars per chaptertoday they have reached almost 350,000 dollars (330,000 euros).

Level B, which includes actors like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, that is, those who play Eleven’s friends, can earn up to $250,000 per episode. The rest of the characters, who therefore correspond to the last salary level, such as Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, obtain a salary of approximately 150,000 dollars for each of the installments of the season.

The only actress for whom there is no conclusive data is Millie Bobby Brown, the protagonist of the series and who faces Eleven. Her representatives have never made public the details about her salary, but the young woman, who has recently turned 18, could be obtaining a remuneration similar to the stars of the first level, that is, more than 330,000 euros.