This is the money they pay to photograph your feet

Are you a foot fetishist? Do you like to see photos and videos of feet in your most intimate moments? If yes, let us introduce you fun with feetThe platform that buys and sells content in this category and that seeks the practically impossible cooperation with: margot robbiehero of barbie,

What is Fun With Feet, the platform with which Margot Robbie can make a lot of money?

fun with feet It is the No. 1 platform for buying and selling feet pictures. No, your reading is not wrong: Over 1,000 users buy and sell snapshots and videos of all kinds of feet and in some cases, make real fortunes, In the end, this is another fetish, and despite its sexual nature, I don’t know if it can be said to be erotic photography, because showing a leg…

Margot Robbie’s leg in a scene from Barbie

For example, when you reach the website, you find that there are different categories of images: Heels, Stocking, Dry, Tattooed, Dancers and even Matures, If you like feet, then here you will find some such feet that will fascinate you.

The most indecent proposal for Margot Robbie

a user of this popular social network, as if he was fan onlyhas published a message requesting unexpected cooperation with margot robbiehero of barbie,Dear Margot. My name is Liz and I make thousands of dollars selling pictures with feet here at Fun With Feet. I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie inspired content so we can both win millions of dollars.,

as if it were an ad to apply, this anonymous user made sure Be prepared to pay more than 250,000 Euros To the actress accepting the challenge:”If I’m not mistaken, we’ll be able to take advantage of everyone’s obsession with anything Barbie related, thanks to our feet!“. Obviously, the boy refers to the passion that many people have towards the feet of Barbie, since it is one of the most representative elements of the doll.

Now, there’s a good chance margot robbie Not ready to accept this level of offer, Even less when he’s already won $12.5 million (50 million or more due to profit percentage) thanks for the movie,

Stuff related to Margot Robbie that might interest you