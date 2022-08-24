This is the most coveted island in Miami

Fisher Island is Miami’s most coveted island. According to specialized media, it has the fifth most expensive zip code in the United States. This is how the site revealed it Bloomberg.

The paradisiacal island, a few kilometers from Miami and where it can only be reached by sea or air, is the ideal choice for those seeking luxury and privacy.

It is located less than five kilometers from Key Biscayne Bay, at the southern end of Miami Beach, just north of the Port of Miami.

It is said that at the beginning of the 20th century the island was a desolate place on the Miami Beach peninsula, but the construction of an access channel to the port separated it, leaving it as an eight-hectare piece of land.

In 1919 it was sold to the businessman who would give it its name: Carl Fisher.

Years later it would pass into the hands of William K. Vanderbilt II, who built his residential and rest mansion there away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

As a curious anecdote, it is said that Fisher told Vanderbilt to exchange his pleasure boat for the island. Since then, when a millionaire decides to sell his property, he sometimes jokingly says: “My island for your yacht.”

fisher island now

Fisher Island has become a residential place where about 467 millionaires have established a place to reside and vacation in some months of the year.

Acquiring a property in the place can cost up to four million dollars. And it is with the increase of the real estate market of the United States, the paradisiacal island has increased up to 66%.

Similarly, to acquire permanent property on the quay for private yachts, one must pay $125,000 to $500,000.

There are only four houses on the island and the rest are luxurious apartments that can only be entered exclusively if invited by a resident, reports La Nación.

It has a private school with students from prekindergarten to sixth grade. Likewise, it also has a supermarket, health clinic, bank, post office, dry cleaner, golf course, 18 tennis courts, two marinas, a leisure center for pets and to an astronomical observatory.

Celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Shakira, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Britney Spears and comedian Mel Brooks have lived on Fisher Island.

Related