this is the most effective exercise to burn fat according to a nutrition expert

What is the most suitable type of exercise to maintain general health and to eliminate fat until we reach our adequate weight? The World Health Organization recommends a vigorous activity level or moderate activities of between 150 and 300 minutes in adults. That is, five hours a week.

Among the benefits and advantages that this routine entails is the improvement of muscular and cardiorespiratory fitnessas well as the correct maintenance of the bone health. Also reducing the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, various types of cancer such as breast or colon and of depression.

The most common, especially for newcomers to the gym or exercising at home, is do a lot of cardio. Treadmill, spinning classes, Zumba, swimming pool, elliptical bike, the important thing is to sweat a lot and end up in a rag. “I have clients who have knackered joints with the obsession of performing only impact exercises like running. If you don’t have a muscle-wise goal, I usually recommend a very light cardio combo and get into it with weight lifting“, explains Concepción Martínez, specialist in sports nutrition.

A study of American College of Cardiology supports this widespread theory among nutritionists and sports trainers. A group of scientists from the University of St. George, on the island of Grenada, in the Caribbean, analyzed 4,086 adults risk factor’s key when suffering from a heart attack. Among them are high blood pressure, being overweight, diabetes or high cholesterol levels.

During the study, they focused on two types of exercise, cardio and weights, applying to the subjects routines of riding a bicycle or doing weights. Specifically, 36% of young adults and 25% of adults performed weight-bearing exercises, while the rest performed dynamic tasks.

The results related both exercises with a lower incidence of cardiovascular problems. Nevertheless, the greatest decrease occurred in the group that performed weights instead of cardio. This does not mean that cardio does not have benefits, but rather, based on the fact that both types of exercise do have benefits for the body, lifting weights has an advantage.

Lifting weights involves muscle movements, yes, but saves repetitive and repeated impacts on the joints. This is not to say that running is bad for your knees either, as the scientific evidence points to the contrary. Running helps keep joints lubricated and stimulates the body to build new cartilage.

For example, some research indicates that the arthritis rate of active marathoners I was far below of the United States General. Also reduces pain of patients with osteoarthritis, as pointed out by another work. Although this is also explained by another reason that is not the type of exercise: runners tend to have a lower Body Mass Index (BMI).

This has led many specialists to think that the ideal would be a combination in which the cardio was moderate and will be complemented with weight lifting exercises. In fact, they share benefits. Weight training also involves repetitive movements, repeated joint extension, and muscle lengthening and shortening, such as when you run or ride a bike.

These movements strengthen the muscles, increasing endurance and, in turn, better supporting the body so that ligaments and bones have to carry less load.

Burn fat in the long or short term

It all seems confusing, because there are many similar benefits and mechanics between cardio and weights. Let’s clarify the matter a little better. Let’s talk about short and long-term benefits in terms of fat burning, with the aim of finding ourselves in a normal weight that helps prevent various diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes or heart disease.

The cardio It is a direct, short-term and instant fat burner. During an exercise of this style with a moderate intensity, it is used more percentage of fat and less glycogen -sugar- to do it. However, weight lifting works the other way around. During this type of exercise, what is going to be burned is mainly glycogen instead of fat.

When lifting weights, the body’s metabolic rate remains elevated relative to resting values, to allow the body to return to its steady state afterwards. During this period, there is a higher oxygen consumption and this is related to energy expenditure, that is, it is use more calories during this time.

If we focus on muscle, the balance will also tip in favor of lifting weights, since this exercise builds muscle. of this muscle growth depends on the amount of fat consumed by the body throughout the day, just living’. The more muscle, the more fat is ‘burned’ to fuel it.

This is because the basal metabolism It is related to the amount of muscle the person has. For example, a person who weighs 90 kilos with 10% fat will have a higher basal metabolism than with the same weight, but with 20% fat.

Martínez explains another clear example regarding a first-time person. someone who departs from low fitness will burn more calories as you get more fit. You will have to run more and more distance to burn at the same level. However, in the case of weight lifting exercise, the relationship is reversed.

As fitness improves, the person will be able to perform increasingly intense workouts, with more weight. This will in turn raise his basal metabolism, which, as we explained, will have an impact on the fat he burns without exercising. So that fat burning from weights is much longer lasting than cardio.

