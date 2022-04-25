This is the most effective shampoo to keep the color of dyed copper hair longer

One of the hair colors that triumphs this season are copper and mahogany tones. Both have become the tone of the stars.

Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Aitana, Lily Collins…And countless celebrities who have said a resounding ‘yes, I want’ to this

hair color. However, it is true that when we make a color change, we must follow

a specific routine to maintain tone and does not have a worn appearance.

We are talking about the use of specific shampoos for colored hair, which are currently highly recommended so as not to lose the tone. One of the special shampoos for

coppery hair that you will find at Sephora.

It is a highly concentrated shampoo

the Olaplex brandwithout sulfates, which helps

to neutralize the tone of the hair. Surely you have heard a lot about this brand of hair products, since many hair salons use their products. However, there are some of their treatments that can be easily used at home, to continue with hair care, like this shampoo.

The best way to apply this shampoo is from the roots to the ends. Don’t worry, because even though it manages to neutralize the tone (almost like a shade), it doesn’t dry out the hair at all. You can easily include it in

your hair maintenance routine, depending on the tone you have and, of course, the needs of the hair. It can also be applied in other types of

hair such as blonde, lightened, or gray.

Another very important aspect is that it is a product with

90% ingredients of natural origin. It has a sustainable and environmentally friendly pack. It is a vegan shampoo and does not contain ingredients of animal origin.

Another shampoo to protect the

copper color that works well, is this one from Teknia. It is a special shampoo for mahogany or coppery hair that helps to prolong the color of the hair.

Provides shine, softness and does not let the tone take on a bad look. It does not have parabens, and some of its active ingredients

are the red algae, and the cationic polymer of plant origin that helps achieve ultra-soft and easy-to-manage hair.