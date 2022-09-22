MADRID, 21 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

The trailer hasn’t been released yet. Barbiethe film directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margott Robbie. But for months on the Internet numerous filtered images have been circulating from the filming set with the interpreter singularly characterized as the mythical set doll. Some leaks have not sat well with Robbie, who has confessed to having felt “embarrassed” and even “humiliated“.

The wardrobe worn by both Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, drew a lot of attention, as it is of clothing with an eighties aesthetic and extremely colorfulwhich reproduces some of the most characteristic ‘looks’ of Mattel toys.

“I can’t tell you how embarrassed we were, by the way“, the actress admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It seems that we laugh and have fun, but we were dying inside. Dying. I was like ‘this is the most humiliating moment of my life’“, he added.

I’m actually pretty interested to see where the Barbie movie goes. The photos coming off set have big Speed ​​Racer energy pic.twitter.com/S8qkgShi2A – dinner party IBS cinematic universe (@DanielBrian) September 21, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Live-Action film set. Or long it will be a romantic comedy produced by Warner will be released in July 2023! pic.twitter.com/THaLdQhnxc — EUCLIDIAN (@euclidespina) September 19, 2022

When the interpreter was asked if she ever thought Barbie’s set photos would generate such a stir on the internet, the star was clear. “No! I mean, I knew we had to shoot some exteriors in Los Angeles. I knew that once we were doing exteriors, we were going to be photographed. There would probably be a small crowd of people who would notice because, you know, we kind of stood out in that outfit. So I knew there was going to be some attention and that probably some photos would come to light, but not in the way it happened. It was crazy. It was as if hundreds of people were watching all the time“, he acknowledged.

In the film, Robbie plays Barbie, while Gosling plays Ken. complete the cast Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt, among others. Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.