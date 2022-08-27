This is the most important advice that José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez told his daughter Genesis in his entire life

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 35-year-old has more than two decades of experience in the world of acting but reached international fame this year with her role as a superhero called Sloane Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

In addition, she is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, something that embarrassed her as a girl but now fills her with pride. “She was always Genesis, the daughter of ‘El Puma’. I didn’t want to have that pressure, but now I love it,” he commented. Genesis Rodriguez to the newspaper ‘Social’.

Regarding the moment in which he decided to choose his career, Genesis Rodriguez commented, “I never thought of being a model or a singer; I decided to escape from ‘being the daughter of’. I wanted to put on various masks and be different people, and I achieve this by playing various characters. Acting is the only thing I know how to do.”

On the role played by Puma Rodriguez on his way from acting until he became successful in Hollywood, Genesis Rodriguez recalled: “He warned me that I should have the skin of an elephant so that the comments and criticisms do not affect me. He told me that the high ones cannot be very high and the low ones not very low, that you have to follow a balance in life. I have 20 years working on this, so I’ve already learned a lot, and he doesn’t advise me anymore.”

Genesis Rodriguez and her parents. Source: Terra archive

Finally, Genesis Rodriguez commented on her biggest challenge so far, explaining, “I made an independent movie based on a true story, where I played a pregnant woman who was trapped in a car in the snow, and for that character I lost 15 pounds. Also, We recorded in an ice cream factory, imagine how cold it was, so I ended up living the character. The body does not know whether it is acting or not. ”