Entertainment

This is the most important advice that José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez told his daughter Genesis in his entire life

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 35-year-old has more than two decades of experience in the world of acting but reached international fame this year with her role as a superhero called Sloane Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

In addition, she is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, something that embarrassed her as a girl but now fills her with pride. “She was always Genesis, the daughter of ‘El Puma’. I didn’t want to have that pressure, but now I love it,” he commented. Genesis Rodriguez to the newspaper ‘Social’.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix cancels the series after one season, what is the reason?

7 mins ago

Los Angeles neighborhood opposes Fast and Furious filming

18 mins ago

What is the relationship between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

28 mins ago

Days Gone: Sam Heughan for the next PlayStation adaptation

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button