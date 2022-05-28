Entertainment

This is the most intense film of Ana de Armas

Photo of James
Ana de Armas continues to make headlines. She now she does it with the most intense tape of hers.

The Cuban has declared that Blondethe film in which she gives life to Marilyn Monroe, “was the most intense work I have done as an actress, the most intense work I have done”, according to reports Entertainment Weekly.

In an interview in 2019, with the aforementioned magazine, while recording deep waterAna de Armas only had praise for Blond.

“It was the most beautiful thing I have ever done. I can’t wait for it to come out. It’s a very special movie, and Andrew is a genius. He is one of the best filmmakers I have ever worked with,” said the Cuban.

In that interview, he told details of the entire recording of Blond.

“It took me a year to prepare for that: research, accent and everything you can imagine. Read material, talk to Andrew Dominik for months and get ready to start. It was three months of non-stop filming, like a crazy schedule,” added Ana.

The young actress had to combine the preparation for Blonde with that of No Time To Die.

“I was preparing for Blonde and then the movie was pushed and I was called to No Time to Die. I went to London and I only had about 10 days or two weeks of training, which is not much for everything I had to do, which made me very nervous, “said the Cuban.

At that time Daniel Craig was injured and Ana had to postpone a photo session and then put herself in the shoes of Marilyn, who had nothing to do with the Bond girl.

“Then three months later, to go back to London and be a Bond girl again. All that training I did is gone and forgotten!” she confessed.

