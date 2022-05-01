this is the most original tattoo among Lionel Messi fans

Keylor Navas is one of the most experienced and successful goalkeepers in European football and, contrary to what many might think, his journey to the top has been fraught with very unfair obstacles. Well, despite being an undeniable talent, the player has always had to deal with rejection from his place of origin.

Nationality is a determining factor when an elite team makes a signing, because in the event that a prospect (like Keylor was a few years ago) does not have a community passport, their conditions must be significantly higher to those of a European footballer to grant him one of his rare extra-community places.

In fact, throughout history these positions were reserved for Brazilian, Argentinian and Uruguayan players, so the idea of ​​having a Central American player in a top team was completely crazy.

However, Keylor Navas managed to break the stigma and made it as a goalkeeper, the most complicated and exclusive position of all.

Keylor, who spent his early years as a professional at Deportivo Saprissa in his native Costa Rica, had to make several sacrifices to attract the attention of Albacete, a team which by mid-2010 was playing in Spain’s second division .

The goalkeeper signed a very modest contract and left his continent, hoping to do a good job and gradually rise to the top.

Keylor Navas had to work harder to succeed in Europe

“Keylor told me about it once; his big sin is being tico, basically that’s it and that’s the saddest thing. Not to mention situations where we can believe that these are acts of xenophobia, but it will always be difficult for Latin Americans in Europe”commented Luis Fernando Suárez, coach of Costa Rica, during an interview for ESPN.

Despite all the stigma and rudeness he suffered, Keylor Navas’ talent and discipline paid off. After reaching the first division with Levante and having a brilliant performance with his team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Tico signed a historic contract with Real Madrid, a team with which he played for five seasons until until he is hired by PSG from France.