This is the most popular wedding dress of all time!

Because when we approach the subject of marriage, celebrities and royalty are always among those who always cause the craze. Like pregnancy, marriage under the spotlight, with rhinestones and sequins, makes you dream and inspires. And who says marriage, necessarily says wedding dress !

Beyoncé, Lady Di, Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton… They have all worn more extraordinary wedding dresses than each other. But among them, which is really the most popular wedding dress all time ? Unsurprisingly, it was none other than a prominent person of royalty (and celebrity) who wore it in 2018: Meghan Markle.

Most popular wedding dress: who wore it?

According to the results of the Google search database, Meghan Markle would have the most popular wedding dress all time. With a total of 51,000 searches per month, it would therefore be ahead of that of Kate Middleton in second place (47,000 searches) and Lady Di, in third place (30,000). A 100% royal podium.

It was during her marriage in 2018 to Prince Harry that Meghan Markle wore this dress customized by Givenchy and its artistic director at the time Claire Waight Keller. A model of mermaid wedding dress with an ultra-chic boat neck and an XXL train. 4 years later, this wedding dress continues to cause craze.

A not-so-surprising phenomenon, as a Wealthofgeeks.com spokesperson explains:

“Meghan Markle became a fashion icon when her romance with Prince Harry came to light in 2016. The enduring popularity of her wedding dress, despite the wedding being four years ago, is a testament to the timeless style and chic of the Duchess. It is also proof that despite her withdrawal from the royal sphere, she continues to inspire for her unique look and style..”

Read also :

Wedding dress trend: this collar jumps + 1556% in searches after the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham

Sublime, this Zara wedding dress for less than €20 is perfect for a civil ceremony!

Wedding: all dresses to avoid when you are invited