This is the motley triplex that Cara Delevingne has bought from Jimmy Fallon

The model and occasional actress Cara Delevingne has been done with the triplex that the presenter Jimmy Fallon, star of television nights in the USA, recently put on sale. Located at 34 Gramercy Park in Manhattan (New York), it consists of four apartments united in a complex of 470 m2 and three floors for which it has paid 14 million euros. Longtime residents of this historic Queen Anne-style red brick and terracotta building, which dates back to 1883, include film noir legend James Cagney and Margaret Hamilton, who played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.



The triplex is located in the affluent neighborhood of Gramercy Park, in Manhattan. Yale Wagner for Sotheby’s International Realty



One of the two leisure rooms. The color is the predominant note. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty



On the seventh floor is the first fireplace. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

Jimmy Fallon bought the first unit on the seventh floor in 2004 and then added more rooms above and to the sides until he created a triplex to his liking, characterized by a variegated composition of colors. A custom designed staircase links all three levels. The apartment is eclectic and colorful in the extreme, apparently filled with cubicles and passageways geared toward the amusement of Frances Cole and Winnie Rose, Fallon’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters and his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen.



An ideal space for breakfast or lunch and the second fireplace, on the 8th floor. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty



The bar counter would be the envy of many clubs. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty



a small sign hanging on the massive stone fireplace reads ‘WEEKEND UPDATE’, a nod to Fallon’s days as co-host of the iconic ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoof news segment. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty



This is perhaps the most curious corner of the triplex: a well-stocked pantry. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

On the first floor there is the entrance hall, a living room, Gramercy Park-oriented kitchen-dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a laundry room and a game room for the girls. On the eighth, second floor of the complex, we find a great room, entertainment area that includes a vintage bar with stained glass windows and custom inlays, as well as a gas fireplace with a stone hearth. There is also a gym.



The bedroom of one of the girls. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty



The master bedroom, with natural light through skylights. Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

The ninth floor houses the master suite, which enjoys natural light through newly installed skylights. This retreat has its own fireplace, wet bar and refrigerator, built-in massage bed, and steam shower. Also on this floor, two more bedrooms, a second games room and an extra laundry room.