This is the movie that Sandra Bullock is ashamed to have filmed

Sandra Bullock is one of the most famous American actresses in the world, thanks to the number of films she has recorded throughout her career, in addition to the successful characters she has accompanied in said feature films.

However, in the midst of her fame and recognition, the 57-year-old actress assured that she has one in particular among her catalog of films with which he said he did not feel well, neither now nor at the time he recorded it.

“I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed that I was there. She is called Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going towards an island”, Bullock said in an interview he offered to the specialized portal Toofab.

the protagonist of Miss Congeniality branded the libretto Maximum Speed ​​2 (as it is known in Latin America) as boring, mentioning that, even before recording the film, he knew that the plot would be somewhat bland and predictable.

It should be remembered that this film was the sequel to Maximum speed, recorded in 1994, which had the participation of Keanu Reeves as the protagonist. The first film of this saga has as its plot the placement of a bomb on a bus, which cannot slow down, because if it brakes, the device would explode.

“Speed is tense, tense and energetic, with standout performances from Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper and Sandra Bullock”, is the review given by critics on the Rotten Tomatoes portal. They also have an acceptance of 76% of the audience and 94% of the reviewers within the platform.

Otherwise, it happens with top speed 2, in which, to begin with, it no longer had the leading role of Reeves, but instead Jason Patric appeared, in the role of Alex Shaw. In this feature film, they changed a bus for a boat, which on this occasion was hijacked. The plot was none other than to prevent the boat from crashing into an oil tanker, ultimately causing it to run aground on an island.

“Speed ​​2 falls far short of its predecessor, thanks to laughable dialogue, thin characterization, unsurprisingly familiar plot devices, and action sequences that fail to generate emotion.” Likewise, the percentage of acceptance contrasts with what the first film received: 16% of the audience and 4% of specialized critics.

“That’s one I wish I hadn’t done and it wasn’t seen by the fans that I know of. Except you,” Bullock said, laughing, to the journalist who interviewed her.

He then continued his joke, assuring that “(the plot) was very calm. Like, almost, five people. He (journalist) and the other four children, 12 years old, watched as the slow boat headed towards the small island.”

Keanu Reeves has the same thought, as detailed a few years ago in the program The Graham Norton Show. For the protagonist of the saga of Matrix, the film did not present much emotion and it was something that he could see in the script when he was invited to be part of it.

“I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but a transatlantic ship? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had a feeling that the film was not the right thing to do,” she said.

It should be remembered that, according to information from the magazine Variety, top speed 2 It was a resounding box office flop, barely covering the $160 million that 20th Century Fox spent on its production.