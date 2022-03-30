This is the movie that Sandra Bullock is ashamed to have made

Just a few days from have announced their retirement to devote himself fully to a family life and to motherhood , Sandra Bullock recently unveiled what is the film that you are ashamed to have made.

The actress made it known in an interview on TooFab, where she appeared with Daniel Radcliffe, her co-star in “The lost city” and said that the project she would have preferred not to do is the sequel to “Speed”, a 1997 film since he considers it boring.

“I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed that I was there. It’s called ‘Speed ​​2’. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going towards an island”.

The protagonist of “Unforgivable”, assured that she wished she had not done it. Given this, Daniel said that it was a cult movie, however, Sandra replied that “About 5 people liked it. Him and four other 12-year-olds.”

The tape “Speed ​​2: Cruise Control” was about a computer hacker who sabotaged a cruise ship’s system and sought to take the ship to the depths of the sea. In the movie Bullock, she plays Annie, who seeks to reverse this effect and rescue the people on board. Contrary to his role, his co-star Keanu Reeves decided not to make the sequel.

Sandra said during an interview on the program EntertainmentTonight, what:

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself some time off.”

