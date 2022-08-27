This is the movie with Angelina Jolie that tested the limits of censorship in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly a talented actress, so her thriller-style film has been all the rage. Also an American director, producer, businesswoman and philanthropist, she has won two Oscars, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jolie She got her jump to fame after playing the character of the video game “Tomb Raider”, Lara Croft, in the homonymous movie and since then she is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. A little more unknown, however, perhaps because of its high adult content, is the film entitled “Original sin“, which Angeline stars alongside Antonio Banderas.

Jolie, who acted as Jane Smith, in the action-comedy film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, she has worked in a film that you cannot miss. The movie is called “Original sin”, a thriller starring Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas.

Antonio Banderasis a multi-award winning Spanish actor who has received numerous awards, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for “Best Actor”. Angelina Jolie and the Spaniard play Julia Russell/Bonnie Castle and Luis Vargas respectively, in the film directed by Michael Cristofer based on the novel “Waltz into Darkness” by Cornell Woolrich, and the film “The Mississippi Siren” by François Truffaut from 1969.

The story of “Original sin” takes place in Cuba where Luis Vargas, a wealthy man in search of his fiancée Julia Russell, an American woman with whom he has a long correspondence relationship, Interpreted by Angelina Jolie. Upon arriving at the meeting, Luiss realizes that he was deceived since Julia bears no resemblance to the photos that she had sent him.

Source: Twitter

Once the lies are cleared up, the characters in Antonio Banderas Y Angelina Jolie They also decide to get married, although their relationship will be disturbed by a dark past. The film is full of risqué scenes between the protagonists, generating the jealousy of Melanie Griffith, who was married to the actor at the time. Griffith decided to stay on set to keep a close eye on Banderas.