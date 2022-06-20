This is the moving SONG that Shakira wrote to her brother after TRAGIC death | VIDEO

The life of Shakira seems to be marked by tragedy, for a long time the singer carried the tragic death from his brothera very close loved one for the Colombian and to whom she dedicated a song emotional and full of feeling to honor his memory, he knows in depth the personal life of the most important Latin singer of the last decade

The history of tragic death by William Mabarak brother of Shakira It is little known because, in addition to the fact that it happened when the singer was not yet famous, but it was not less painful for Shaki, who emptied all this pain into a beautiful song that also laid the foundations of her career when she was still a girl. .

According to testimonies, William died when he was just 19 years old in a strong car accident, causing pain in the singer. After the death of his brotherto the singer Shakira He is still survived by 8 other brothers who make up the entire Mebarak family.

Recently, with the controversy that broke out after the breakup of Shakira with Gerard Piquéits brother Tony He broke the silence that prevailed in the Colombian family, because the media in Spain assured that he would be one of the footballer’s party accomplices.

tonino Mebarak is the manager of Shakira, so he has a close relationship with the singer, because after the end of his relationship with Piqué was announced, he was captured on video where he assured that the singer was well and very lively, when the scandal just began.

Here is the moving song that Shakira wrote to her brother after his tragic death | VIDEO

The theme with which Shakira remember William is ‘Your dark sunglasses‘, one of the singer’s lesser-known songs, was one of the first she produced to be distributed as part of her music, but now that the story has come to light, there is no doubt that it will win over some fans.

In the lyrics of ‘Your dark sunglasses‘, the singer mentions the details that her brother had with her and that she remembers him fondly because, although Shakira was barely 2 years old when William, so only the video of the theme as a souvenir.

Here you have the video of Your dark sunglasses of Shakira:

The song of ‘Your dark sunglasses‘ was written by Shakira when she was just 9 years old, so from a very young age she was able to show her musical talents, driven by the pain of tragic death from his brother.