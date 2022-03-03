This is the moving SONG that Vicente Fernández dedicated to Doña Cuquita | VIDEO

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Vicente Fernandez spent much of his life loving only one woman, the lucky one was Dona Cuquitawho was the great love of Chente and to whom I dedicate a moving song that we remember today. Like any great love story, the romance between Vincent and Cuquita It was not free of challenges that they had to overcome together in order to found the Clan Fernández, which is still in force, seeking to honor the memory of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

When Vicente Fernandez and Cuquita Abarca they met was very difficult love since they did not belong to the same social class, but after Chente achieved success he returned for his great love and with a beautiful song he conquered his heart and we found the video of this theme that alludes to the great love that gave rise to Los 3 Potrillos.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Viral Twitter | She went to the United States to pursue his dreams and ended up working with Adam Sandler | Trends | Social networks | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Through social media, went viral the story of Andrea Ferrero, a young woman from Venezuela …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved