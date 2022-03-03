Vicente Fernandez spent much of his life loving only one woman, the lucky one was Dona Cuquitawho was the great love of Chente and to whom I dedicate a moving song that we remember today. Like any great love story, the romance between Vincent and Cuquita It was not free of challenges that they had to overcome together in order to found the Clan Fernández, which is still in force, seeking to honor the memory of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

When Vicente Fernandez and Cuquita Abarca they met was very difficult love since they did not belong to the same social class, but after Chente achieved success he returned for his great love and with a beautiful song he conquered his heart and we found the video of this theme that alludes to the great love that gave rise to Los 3 Potrillos.

Related news

According to history, Vicente Fernandez met Dona Cuquita When she was 17 years old, in her hometown, Huentitán in Los Altos de Jalisco, it was here that they fell in love and later married to found the Fernández clan. María del Refugio Abarca and Vicente Fernández were married for more than 60 years, being the protagonists of a story of love unique and unrepeatable.

Occasionally Vicente Fernandez told that he met Dona Cuquita As she left mass arm in arm with her mother, from that moment he fell madly in love with María del Refugio and swore to himself that he would conquer the heart of that beautiful lady who would be the inspiration for a song.

It was until December 27, 1963 that Vicente Fernandez and Dona Cuquita joined in marriage to write a story of love like few. From their marriage were born Vicente Jr, Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra Fernández, who followed in their father’s footsteps and became great artists.

This is the moving SONG that Vicente Fernández dedicated to Doña Cuquita | VIDEO

During a concert in 2017, Vicente Fernandez dedicated a touching song to Dona Cuquita to thank him for the more than 50 years he spent by his side. The name of the song is ‘My love‘ and talks about the great love that was for Chente, Cuquita Abarca, for which he was happy that she chose him as her life partner.

Even though ‘My love‘ is not a subject of the authorship of Vicente Fernandezon that occasion he made it completely his by dedicating this song to the great love of his life, Dona Cuquita. Here is a snippet of the song and the video from that moment: