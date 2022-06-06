This is the multimillion-dollar mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just bought to live with the family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of moving to a Mansion extremely impressive costing around 70 million dollars and it is without a doubt a home full of luxuries. The couple decided to go live with their family in the renowned Beverly Hills, where the new home that both stars decided to buy to start this new stage in their lives is located.

Source: Architecture and Design

Several days ago, some media were able to register several moving trucks in Beverly Hills, more specifically around a house that previously belonged to James Packer, the ex-fiancé of the famous Mariah Carey. According to the TMZ medium specialized in the lives of celebrities, this luxurious Mansion was bought by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

According to property appraisal specialists, the supposed value of this Mansion It ranges between 60 and 70 million dollars. This property would also have been part of Danny de Vito’s estate at some other time. It is immense Mansion that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they have acquired has almost 3 thousand square meters 7 rooms with 7 bathrooms and a garage for at least 8 vehicles.

Among other luxuries that Mansion It has a private elevator that connects the center of the house directly with the master suite; a large outdoor pool with Roman-style fountains and columns and an exclusive cinema for the new owners, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck.

In recent months, not only details of their intimate life have emerged, but also some information regarding the heritage of both artists. It is said that the fortune of Ben Affleck is in the 150 million dollars while that of Jennifer Lopez around 400 million. Together they have bought this luxurious Mansion to start your renewed family romance and with all the luxuries and comforts.