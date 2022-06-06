Entertainment

This is the multimillion-dollar mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just bought to live with the family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of moving to a Mansion extremely impressive costing around 70 million dollars and it is without a doubt a home full of luxuries. The couple decided to go live with their family in the renowned Beverly Hills, where the new home that both stars decided to buy to start this new stage in their lives is located.

Source: Architecture and Design

Several days ago, some media were able to register several moving trucks in Beverly Hills, more specifically around a house that previously belonged to James Packer, the ex-fiancé of the famous Mariah Carey. According to the TMZ medium specialized in the lives of celebrities, this luxurious Mansion was bought by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Source link

