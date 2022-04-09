Entertainment

This Is The Natalie Portman Horror Movie That Breaks It On Netflix

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Netflix It has a large number of titles that were forgotten, but that are a staple to see during the weekend. For on this occasion we present you a captivating horror film that has the unmissable leading role of Natalie Portman.

This is Annihilation, which stars Natalie Portman and is available on Netflix, is one of Alex Garland’s brand new installments. The film follows the story of a scientist who must face the unknown to save the life of her partner.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Dwarf self-conscious”: Alfredo Adame launches again against Omar Chaparro

9 mins ago

Jessica Alba will star in the adaptation of “Confessions on the 7:45”

11 mins ago

the stat that proves that Mbappé and Messi are getting along better and better on the pitch

13 mins ago

Shakira: the small house in Barranquilla where the singer grew up | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button