This Is The Natalie Portman Horror Movie That Breaks It On Netflix

Netflix It has a large number of titles that were forgotten, but that are a staple to see during the weekend. For on this occasion we present you a captivating horror film that has the unmissable leading role of Natalie Portman.

This is Annihilation, which stars Natalie Portman and is available on Netflix, is one of Alex Garland’s brand new installments. The film follows the story of a scientist who must face the unknown to save the life of her partner.

The story focuses on the fact that after a meteorite fell and caused the expansion of a bright atmosphere, a team of soldiers and specialists embark on a search to find out what is inside and what dangers it hides.

While the official synopsis of Annihilation summarizes the plot in “biologist Lena enters a mysterious region isolated by the US government after her husband disappears during a secret mission.”

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Annihilation has a luxury cast headed by Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac.