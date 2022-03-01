This is the necklace that Selena Gomez wore to the SAG and that is worth 20 million dollars

United States.- The looks they wore in the SAG Awards were quite a sensation, however, the jewels of some celebrities were of another level, and of course it was the return of the red carpet, so it was clear that the actresses had to wear many diamonds.

One of the most commented outfits was the Selena Gomezwho wore a very expensive Serpenti name necklace from the brand bvlgariwhich she combined with diamond earrings and a ring of emeralds

The necklace is made of white gold that had two pear-cut emeralds and pavé diamonds, which has a cost of more than 20 million dollars, since it also has 200 carats in diamond, so it was the most valuable piece of the event. .

Who also wore a jewel that did not go unnoticed was Lady Gaga, as she put on a necklace, ring and earrings Tiffany Schlumberger from the Tiffany Blue Book 2022 collection. This one had 18-carat yellow gold with platinum and diamonds, while a second ring had platinum and an eight-carat diamond.

As to Elle Fanningshe was wearing a Magnitude necklace from Cartier in 18K white gold, morganite and with brown and white diamonds. She also wore an Étincelle ring, this one had a diamond and platinum from the same brand.