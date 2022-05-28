Mark Anthony Y Diana Torres they married in 2000 and were married for four years. From their love, two children were born who are now adults. Christian Muniz Torres Y Ryan Muniz Torres. The first came into the world in February 2001 and the second in August 2003.

As a Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and former beauty queen, the eldest has great artistic skills that can be seen on his social networks. in your account Instagramwhere nearly 12 thousand people follow him, the young man dedicates himself to sharing drawings made by himself where he demonstrates his amazing pencil skills.

Now, Christian He shared with his followers his latest creation and together with the drawing, he wrote: “Finally back to doing digital art with a Reed Richards piece!”. His followers applauded him and left him encouraging messages. Among the number of comments from him, that of his mother stands out. Dayanara wrote to him: “Bravo Papito… Love it! Freaking amazing, proud (in Spanish: I love it, incredibly amazing, I’m proud).”

This is the new creation of the eldest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres

In his network, the young man shows that he is a great lover of cartoons, the Star Wars film franchise and Marvel superheroes. Also, that he is a fan of trips, which he does with Kylie Marcohis girlfriend for more than three years.

Weeks ago, Christian He celebrated his third anniversary with the beautiful young lady and dedicated a fun publication to her with a series of beautiful photographs. “Three years with this dumbass already, seems like I’ve known her my whole life! Happy anniversary baby!!! I love you!!!”he expressed.

