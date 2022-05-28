Entertainment

This is the new creation of the eldest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Mark Anthony Y Diana Torres they married in 2000 and were married for four years. From their love, two children were born who are now adults. Christian Muniz Torres Y Ryan Muniz Torres. The first came into the world in February 2001 and the second in August 2003.

As a Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and former beauty queen, the eldest has great artistic skills that can be seen on his social networks. in your account Instagramwhere nearly 12 thousand people follow him, the young man dedicates himself to sharing drawings made by himself where he demonstrates his amazing pencil skills.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kristen Stewart Talks Body Horror, Cronenberg, Cannes

6 mins ago

Incredible! A woman broke into the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and claimed that the actor is the father of her child

16 mins ago

An old video starring celebrities in which they speak out against guns gains strength

17 mins ago

Maribel Guardia reveals what she looked like in the Miss World 1978 contest

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button