This is the new Cuban company with permission to export

A new one is incorporated to non-state management companies in Cuba with permission to carry out exports. The Scientific and Technological Park of Havana (PCT) can now exercise functions in foreign trade in correspondence with Resolution 327 of this year.

Financial income, as a result of commercial operations, will be received in freely convertible currency (MLC).

Starting its activity last year, the PCT offers real estate help and births of projects for micro, small and medium enterprises (MYPIMES). Together it stores data, manages broadband Internet connectivity and enables telecommunications.

The PCT partially originated by the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI) already has users who demand its services. They also hope to trade with others who require assistance.

A potential for start-ups

It is confirmed that there are more than 60 state and private companies with the consent to do business abroad. Among them is the Importer-Exporter Company of Electro-Energy Objectives, the Technological Solutions Company, the Provider of Minal Coratur SA Also, the Marketing Company of Cuban Radio and Television and the Agroindustrial Company of Granos Sur del Jíbaro.

The authorization to manage in MLC began with Textiles Casa Bella SA After Resolution 327 of 2022 of the Mincex granted consent to other companies.

Similarly there are restrictions for these companies. It should not be imported and exported directly on a commercial basis, the goods cannot be distributed and transported on Cuban soil. It is prohibited to submit commercial invoices when conducting wholesale and retail trade of products and services.

There is an exception in post-sale and guarantee operations, registered in contracts that guarantee the movement of trade abroad. Those interested can find more information content on the Economic Actors Channel on Telegram.