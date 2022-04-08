this is the new film by Anya Taylor Joy with Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman

Slowly, Robert Eggers was becoming one of the filmmakers most defended by viewers who sought to get out of the routine of superhero cinema that was installed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In large part, it was the study A24 the person in charge of giving space to not so well-known filmmakers so that they had the opportunity to develop more ambitious projects.

This is how names like those of Ari Asterhand in hand with jewels like midsummer Y hereditaryand soon the new movie will be seen alex garland, Menu. But if it is about future releases, one of the imminent ones has Eggers in the focus of the scene. On April 21, it will hit theaters throughout Latin America. The Northmanthe third film in his filmography, after what were witch Y The Lighthouse.

For the first time, Eggers it will move away a little from the most terrifying tone but it will not take darkness away from your story. On The Northman will meet again Anya Taylor-Joy, with whom she worked on her first film in 2015, which was the one that positioned the actress among the names to be taken into account. In addition, the cast will include figures such as Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoeanother of those who repeats after having directed it in The Lighthouse.

According to the official synopsis, The Northman be “an epic action-packed adventure chronicling the quest of a young Viking prince to avenge the murder of his father”. In an interview with The New Yorker, Eggers assured: “We had an expensive, but artistic, but commercial, but artistic Viking film. Now everybody’s like, ‘if this isn’t Gladiator either Brave Heart, we are screwed. And the thing is, it’s not. It has aspects of that, no doubt, but my best intention to do Gladiator either Brave Heart it’s even… rarer”.

The reunion of Kidman and Skarsgård

In the film there will be two characters who already shared the set not long ago, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. The artists who are part of the cast of The Northman were together in the success of HBO, Big Little Lieswhere they played a toxic couple made up of Celeste and Perry, where everything was overshadowed by the constant outpouring of violence. On The Northman, Skarsgård will be the protagonist Amlethwhile Kidman be queen Gudrun.