this is the new green technology of MIT

The thermophotovoltaic cell, also called a “heat engine,” measures 1 square centimeter, but the researchers are looking at how to make it bigger. Image : Happy Frankel

a group of i MIT researchers have built a highly efficient thermophotovoltaic cell that, when combined with sources renewable, it efficiently converts incoming photons (particles of light) into electricity. It’s an achievement that could inspire new ways to power the world.

“The problem is that you don’t get energy ( renewable) when you want”, we explained by video call Asegun Henry, mechanical engineer at MIT and author of the new study that has just been published in Nature. “Only the you get when the weather is favorable: when the sun rises or when the wind blows.” The answer to this dilemma lies in what Henry calls “thermal batteries,” where the energy from the renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, is stored in the form of heat.

Thermal batteries could “send” power to the power grid when needed, Henry said. Lithium-ion batteries are not enough to meet this purpose. “Unfortunately, lithium-ion batteries are too expensive, and there have been several studies that have looked at how cheap storage needs to be for us to have a fully renewable grid,” Henry explained. “So that’s where we developed this technology, thermal batteries, because storing energy in the form of heat instead of storing it electrochemically is between 10 and 100 times cheaper”.

How does it work

Its T he thermophotovoltaic cell is based on the fundamental physics of semiconductors. Atoms within the alloys of a semiconductor have a band gap (also called an energy gap) , the distance between the valence shell of electrons and the conduction band. When the electrons of the valence band is charged with energy they get excited and jump from the valence band to the conduction band. This jump causes an energy release, where the precise amount of energy released is governed by the distance of the band gap. In other words, the amount of energy that is released is determined by the amount of energy it takes for the electron to cross the forbidden band.

The electrons of this thermophotovoltaic cell are found within their alloys, and they stack on top of each other like the layers of a cake . The cell is made of two layers of semiconducting alloys and a reflective layer of gold. The alloys of this experiment were chosen according to the wavelength of the photons needed to power the cell with its maximum efficiency. If “you want to absorb light at a particular frequency, you can figure out which alloys will give you the right bandgap you’re looking for. Henry said.

The position of the alloys within the heat engine was also an important factor. The first layer was designed to have the largest band gap and so capture the highest energy photons. Photons not captured by the first shell fall to the second shell and push electrons through an energetic gap. smaller. If a photon does not have enough energy to push an electron through space in the first or second shell, that’s where the gold reflective shell can reflect the photons back to the light source and so on reduce energy waste. The key, however, it is where these photons come from.

Working in a controlled laboratory environment, Henry and the rest from researcher s obtained the photons from the superheated metal located directly on the heat engine.

“We were sending electricity to a resistive heater that was a few feet away,” Henry explained. This resistive heater was like a complex filament in a light bulb: a conductor that glows and overheats as energy passes through it. The metal hot freed photons that were captured by the alloy layers, which generated electricity in the heat engine. The researchers found that an element heated between 1900 and 2400 degrees Celsius provided them the best efficiency.

In a lab, it’s easy to plug a resistive heater into a wall socket, but researchers also have in mind some real world scenarios. Ideally, they would like to store energy derived from renewable resources in these large batteries, which they could then access with the heat engines.

What could this heat engine do

To store energy in the form of heat, a renewable energy source would be responsible for feeding resistive heaters that heat liquid metal. The liquid metal would then be pumped over blocks of graphite, something Henry describes as having “the yes ol stuck in a box”. East hypothetical sun would operate at half the temperature of our Sun and then it would power resistive heaters that send photons to the heat engines, which would be stored one on top of the other in a large array.

Image : Alina LaPotin

Henry was quick to acknowledge that this sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, but research by the same team five years ago was what you s inspired to continue promoting this methodology. They were the first to show that it was possible to pump liquid metal over the 1,000 degrees Celsius an achievement that it was even worth a record Guinness.

He said that a potential danger from a large-scale thermal battery attached to a power supply with heat engine is that it would operate in an oxygen-free environment. “It is a thing will have to be maintained inside a warehouse filled with inert gas, such as argon gas,” explained Henry. “That environment has no air, so you can’t just walk in there ”. Ideally, the storage system would be designed in such a way that any servicing could be done remotely, but he said regular inspections and repairs would still They may be made so safe.

“We would like to be able go take a look during the annual maintenance, so you just have to cool down the system, or cool a part of it, and then send tosomeone”, Henry said. “If there were some emergency, if could cool down the system and send someone essentially with a diving equipment and an oxygen tank.”

Its thermophotovoltaic cell operates with an efficiency of 40%, better than previous designs and comparable to steam turbines. It’s a promising result, and Henry and his teammates fight now for an even greater goal: to scale this technology to to a warehouse-sized power station that could be connected to the existing grid.