This is the new Kobra and M3 series of Anycubic 3D printers

Image : Anycubic

Anycubic has just revamped its entire range of printers from top to bottom. Back s remained the revered Vyper or Photon Mono. The new range consists of five printers, of which only two are filament printers. Say hello to the new Kobra and M3 series. These are its characteristics.

That there are only two filament printers in the new range says a lot about the extent to which resin printing is becoming the new household standard for many hobbyists. . Fortunately, the filament continues to shine with its own light when printing on large sizes at a reasonable price , and in that the Kobra Max is quite a candy. This new large format FDM printer is capable of printing objects up to 45 x 40 x 40 cm. Its glorious print volume Includes a double torsion axis on the z-axis that adds strength and stability when printing parts. The Kobra Max is assembled in just 10 minutes and integrates a direct extruder with an automatic calibration system and detection of cuts in the filament supply. The bed is covered with a flexible steel sheet to make it easier to remove the impressions

Image : Anycubic

Part of these advances can also be found in the Anycubic Kobra, the most affordable version for those who want to get started in 3D printing. The Kobra is mo nta also in 10 minutes and offers a 22 x 22 x 25cm print area with a direct action extruder and automatic bed calibration at 25 points. On both models, Anycubic claims that printing is 167% faster than competing models. It will be necessary to test them to confirm it, but of course they look good. The Anycubic Kobra it costs 299 dollars (318 euros in Europe) and the Kobra Max 569 dollars in the United States (583 euros in Europe).

The family of resin printers has been unified and now all answer to the name of Anycubic Photon M3. It is made up of three models: the M3, the M3 Plus and the M3 Max. As its name already suggests, the difference is in size. The M3 and M3 Plus more or less correspond to the old Pho ton monkey and Mono Mono X6K , with a screen size of 7.6 inches (4K) and 9.25 inches (6K) respectively. The Photon Mono M3 Max looks like it will become the most demanded model by professionals, because it is a beast equipped with a 7K screen 13 inch for a print volume of 298 x 164 x 300 mm. Both the M3 Plus and the M3 Max integrate a new type of LED reticle called Light Turbo (Light + Turbo in the case of the Max) that speeds up printing by increasing the amount of light that each layer receives.

G/O Media may get a commission

Image : Anycubic

One of the most exciting new features of the Plus and Max models is that they both have an automatic resin feed system. Typically, resin printers require the user to pour liquid resin into the reservoir and watch for it to run out for very large prints. The M3 Plus and M3 Max have a sensor that detects when the resin is running low and activates a small motor that pours more resin into the tank from the material bottle itself.

Finally, Anycubic has completely revamped its printer connections by launching a new app called Anycubic Cloud. The app not only allows you to monitor the status of a printout or view it remotely (if you connect a camera to it). It also integrates its own marketplace for ready-to-print 3D models. The Photon M3 costs 299 Dollars . The M3 Plus goes for 699 Dollars, and the M3 Max costs 1,099 Dollars. In this case, the prices in euros are kept at the exchange rate. In addition to the page Anycubic can be purchased at amazon, aliexpress or eBay. Soon we will offer you an in-depth analysis of the M3 Plus with special detail on the power system and the new Anycubic Cloud functions.