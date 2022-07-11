This is the new luxurious apartment that Tom Holland and Zendaya have in their sights

There is no doubt that the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya She is one of the most beloved in Hollywood. They met years ago on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and since then, their fans have only wanted their relationship to be true.

Having confirmed that their on-screen chemistry also carried over off set, there was no going back. Now each of her steps is celebrated by those who love to see her love and know that they share their lives with an unconditional partner.

Compass via The Grosby Group

So, their fans will be even happier to learn that both actors, despite having their project schedules exploding, found room to go looking for a home together.

Although this is not their first apartment in sight, since we remember that a few months ago they invested together in a house in England, it could be their new home as a family.

Compass via The Grosby Group

The relationship advances by leaps and bounds, although with an almost enviable naturalness. They accompany each other on film sets, make presentation tours together and even talk about working with the other on a new project.

Now Tom Holland and Zendaya could be planning to extend their heritage together to take a new step in their relationship in the future.

This is the apartment

The actor couple was recently spotted touring a luxury condo in the Clinton Hill area of ​​Brooklyn. His already purchased property in London, near Tom’s parents’ home, was rather old and in need of some repairs.

Compass via The Grosby Group

However, in this case they are interested in something more modern. According to the real estate listing, the apartment is valued at $5.35 million, measures 4,400 square feet and is 22 feet wide.

Likewise, it is configured as a superior triplex with a garden apartment that has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a home office. As we can see inside, it has an impressive hall with high ceilings, an original spring mirror and a marble fireplace.

Compass via The Grosby Group

The condominium appears modern, although with its original structure, which includes ornate plasterwork, frames, moldings and inlaid floors. It is mostly decorated in neutral colors including white, black, shades of gray and wood.

The open kitchen was completely renovated in 2019 with custom European cabinetry, Carrara marble countertops, and modern appliances.

Compass via The Grosby Group

Meanwhile, the rear living/dining room overlooks the garden and leads to a metal deck directly connected to a private terraced garden and courtyard sanctuary.

The second and third floors of the triplex are full of original details. There are four beautifully proportioned bedrooms, a home office, and four full bathrooms, all en-suite.

Compass via The Grosby Group

The condo is located on a quiet and desirable street in Brooklyn, very close to downtown.

