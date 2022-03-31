This is the new Nintendo Switch Online rewards system: how it works and prizes

Perhaps you have noticed the new avatars that have been introduced with the new Nintendo Switch Online rewards system. With this new system you will have the opportunity to create custom avatars from your favorite games. We tell you everything here!

New reward system

This new system allows users who have a active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online complete a series of missions to get platinum points and then be able to redeem them for customizable icons.

Once you complete missions and earn points, you can exchange them for different elements to create icons of your favorite games. Also, after you create an icon and add it to your collection, you will always have access to it, even if you decide to cancel your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

How to complete missions

Completing the missions is very simple. As mentioned, you must first have an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, in any of the existing modalities, then you simply have to go to the application on your Nintendo Switch console and select “Missions and rewards”, on the left of the screen. Of start.

Just at the top left you will see a question mark, by clicking on it you will be able to see more information about this system and see the status of the missions.

For every mission you do you will receive platinum points. If you take a look at it, you will surely see that the missions are not really complicated, but that you can even complete them simply by using Online once a week or by entering the Nintendo Switch Online application on the console. Easy, right?

The missions are both monthly and weekly, that is, some of them will be available again every Monday, while the monthly ones highlight some retro games from the NES catalog.

When you receive the points you will have the possibility to exchange them for rewards. The rewards are about different items with which create and customize your own console avatar. You’ll be able to get character images, backgrounds for avatars, and even frames. Let your creativity fly!

The new Nintendo Switch avatars

It is worth mentioning that you also have the possibility of exchanging platinum points for physical and digital Nintendo objects through its website. Nintendo. Although now thanks to the introduction of this new system on Nintendo Switch we have the possibility of creating our own custom icons.

Every month Nintendo will put a featured game which will offer different elements related to the game for the creation of your avatar: character icons, backgrounds, colors and frames. At the moment, super mario odyssey is the first of these featured games and will be available until April 5. So hurry up and create your Mario Odyssey avatar before it’s too late!

On the other hand, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It will be permanently as a game to get rewards from. Of course, each month we will have different news since it will be dedicated to the neighbors born in each of the months of the year. The next neighbor update will also be done on April 5, so we recommend that you go take a look at it. Do not stay without the avatar of your favorite neighbor!

How to create the new Nintendo Switch avatars

Creating custom avatars is also an easy task. Again, go to the “Missions and Rewards” tab in the console’s Online app. There you can redeem points for all available products.

Once you have redeemed the points for items for avatars, go to the icon that appears at the top right. There you will see your collection of icons and items available to create new avatars. You just have to press the “+” icon to start creating. Ready!

As you can see Nintendo has introduced a new system for its Online service whose main objective is the creation of personalized avatars by the users themselves. The missions are really simple so getting points will be very easy and fast. If you still have any questions about this system, you can visit the Nintendo website for more information.

Have you already created your own avatar? What do you think of this system? Tell us in the comments! We will be attentive to see the following novelties in the month of April.