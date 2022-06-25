This is the new Pablo Larraín for Netflix

Maybe 2022 It is being a difficult year for Netflix, but that does not mean that the platform has problems when it comes to continuing to recruit prestigious filmmakers. Beyond the resounding acquisition of the sequels of daggers in the backthe platform of streaming will take over the new Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Bardwith great possibilities for an Oscar), and now media such as Variety echo his association with another titan of Latin American cinema: Paul Larrainsigner of essential titles such as not the club either Nerudawhich according to gained international attention premiered jackie or the recent spencer.

spencer It was based on the life of Princess Dianaand gave an Oscar nomination to Kristen Stewart. For his next work, Larraín will once again deal with a historical figure, although this time without restricting himself to the format biopic. In fact, Count is described as a black comedy, and all because we can not expect great seriousness from a plot led by a Augusto Pinochet…turned into a vampire. That’s how it is: Count It will introduce us to the bloodthirsty Chilean dictator as a 250-year-old vampire, just when he decides to die once and for all and face both health ailments and conflicting family members.

“Netflix is ​​a place where directors that I greatly admire have made really valuable films”has declared the signatory of Emma. “Through black comedy we want to observe, understand and analyze the events that have shaken Chile and the world in the last 50 years. We are confident that we will do a good job and it will certainly be an adventure: a demanding shoot, but very inspiring and meaningful.” By your side Francis Ramosvice president of content for Netflix in Latin America, refers to Larraín as “one of the most significant voices in Latin American cinema of the last 20 years”.





“His gaze is essential to understand our continent. I have no doubt that Count continue the path that Paul opened with Nope Y Neruda”, concludes about the films by Larraín that were more directly framed in the culture of Chile. Face to CountLarraín will return to work with William Calderonwith whom I wrote Neruda Y The club. Countwhich does not yet have a release date, is starring Jaime Vadell Y Gloria Munchmeyerin addition to regular faces in Larraín’s cinema such as Alfredo Castro Y Paula Luschinger.

