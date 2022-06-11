This is the NICKNAME that Raúl Velasco gave Vicente Fernández in Siempre en Domingo | VIDEO

Throughout his long career, Vicente Fernandez was known by many nicknameslike ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ or ‘El idol de México’, however, there was one that had a very special meaning, because one of his best friends put it on him, Raul Velascoand which only the famous driver used to refer to the singer when he appeared on the show ‘Always on Sunday‘.

Appear on the showAlways on Sunday‘ was an honor for the artists, since it became one of the most important broadcasts in Latin America, since it was attended by important celebrities from all over the world. The television show was attended by Luis Miguel, Shakira, Julio Iglesias, Rocío Durcal, Elton John, Sting, Donna Summer, and prestigious groups, such as Aerosmith, ABBA, Bee Gees, among others.

One of the most special guests was without a doubt Vicente Fernandezas ‘Always on Sunday‘ was one of the first television programs in which he appeared, and even himself Raul Velasco not only gave it the famous ‘lucky kick’, but also put a Nickname that currently, many do not remember.

What is the nickname that Raúl Velasco gave Vicente Fernández in Siempre en Domingo? | VIDEO

The first time that Vicente Fernandez was featured in ‘Always on Sunday‘, in 1970, Raul Velasco recognized his undeniable talent and predicted great success for him, however, the most curious thing about that broadcast was that ‘Chente‘ he dressed in a shirt in which the hairs on his chest were noticeable, an issue that did not go unnoticed by the driver and he put the Nickname from “The sexy charro”.

Since then it is known that the driver and the singer of ranchera music formed a great friendship, for which Velasco He was invited on several occasions to visit the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, and in turn, ‘Chente’ was a recurring special guest on the famous television program.