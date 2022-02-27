this is the official trailer for the Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto series

The series will premiere on Apple TV + on March 18, and from then on, we will have new episodes every week until April 22. What is the story about?

AppleTV+ is one of the streaming platforms that will compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and hbo max this 2022 with interesting projects that the audience will not be able to resist because of its history. One of the series that reaches the screen is ‘WeCrashed’, a shocking plot based on real events starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

The series began filming during 2021, but with the Covid-19 pandemic in between, it had to be cancelled. Although, everything took a turn when the official trailer for the story was released a few weeks ago.

What will ‘We Crashed’ be about?

During the trailer you will see the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann (Leto and Hathaway), the co-founders of one of the most famous and successful companies in the world: WeWork. However, not everything is rosy for the couple, as they had to go through challenges that caused the relationship to break.

The series was based on the WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork podcast – hosted by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevellowho are also the showrunners of the series–, where they detailed how this company went from being a single coworking space to a global brand with a value of $47 billion in less than a decade.

A love story in the middle of the series

While the bankruptcy of the company takes place, you will be able to see a love story between Rebekah and Adam, who support each other in the best and worst moments of the company, where they will be tempted by ambition and business. Even Anne Hathaway and Jared Letto will not be alone because Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle are also part of the cast.

When is the premiere?

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will hit the catalog of AppleTV+ next March 18, and from then on, every week we will have new episodes until April 22.