This is the only rural house set in ‘Harry Potter’ that is in Spain

On many occasions we have talked about the most special rural houses, hotels or flats set in series, movies or even periods, as is the case of 14th century castle found on Airbnb and that it is the creepiest in Britain.

And now we want to talk about El Torreón Mágico, a rural house located in the town of Asin (Main Street, 21), in Zaragoza, and that is set in ‘Harry Potter’, the Harry, Ron and Hermione movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Ruper Grint.

The house has multiple spaces recreated with numerous details for lovers of the magical worlds of Hogwarts, with 350 square meters full of mystery.

Spaces, prices and offers of El Torreón Mágico

Some of the corners it has they are like a delegation of Ollivanders with a multitude of wands, the magic broom corner, the dragon, the castle, owls, snakes, magic potions laboratory, 5 house-themed bedrooms (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff) with its own bathroom…

The house is rented completely (from 4 to 12 people) with a minimum of two nights and the price per night is 350 euros plus a cleaning fee (€5 per person and rental throughout the year) and heating (from mid-October to the end of April).

In addition, they have an offer this summer where if you book two nights they include you two workshops, karaoke and dinner on the first day. Leaving this offer at 600 euros from 2 to 6 people and 800 euros from 7 to 12 people.

