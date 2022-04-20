This is the Orlan-10, the Russian espionage drone that Ukraine strikes down with extreme ease

Related news

The conjunction of missiles, radars and anti-aircraft systems is doing its job in Ukraine. Proof of this are the Russian helicopters and fighters whose burned scrap is as scattered on Ukrainian soil as that of the BMP-2 and T-72 main battle tanks. Although the Kremlin’s drones have also received their particular dose of enemy fire, with special predilection for the Orlan-10 modelone of the espionage platforms most used by Moscow to reveal enemy positions.

A total of 34 Russian drones of all types are estimated to have been destroyed or captured since the invasion began. A total of 21 belong to the Orlan-10 modelaccording to data from Oryxwhich only keeps track of the confirmed units, and of them 14 would have been destroyed and 4 captured by the Ukrainian troops.

Each intervened drone is checked by the Ukrainian soldiers and in some of them some surprises have been found. The last one was a Cannon camera under 500 euros that it was tied to an Orlan-10 with an adhesive tape and whose motorcycle change button had been disabled.

“This is real,” says the soldier who appears in the posted video. “We even thought about sending this ‘space’ technology to our Western partners,” he says jokingly in the footage itself. This can give an idea of ​​the shortage of parts and spare parts in Russia currently or that it is not a drone with as advanced technology as it was believed.





spy drone

The Orlan-10 falls into the category of medium-range multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle. It has been developed in the Special Technology Center located in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg and began to develop in the first decade of the 2000s. It was not until 2010 when it entered the production chain and its first official mission was carried out in October 2015 at a Russian base in Armenia for reconnaissance tasks in high mountains.

Little by little it spread to the different military bases and battalions throughout the country. A complete Orlan-10 system consists of the drones themselves, the launch and recovery system, the ground control command, and a card of interchangeable payloads. Each ground station has the ability to control up to 4 drones simultaneously or organize a more complete network with 30 operators also responsible for monitoring the data collected by these payloads.

Preparing the catapult for the Orlan-10

Mil.ru

It has a wingspan of 3.1 meters and a 2 meter long fuselage. The empty passage is 12.5 kilograms while the maximum takeoff mass is 16.5 kilograms. This leaves 4 kilos available to equip payloads such as cameras and sensors.

It has a system of catapult launch so it does not need large facilities or large spaces to operate. On the other hand, the landing is done manually using a parachute.

As for the propellant, it uses a Japanese engine made by Saito a single cylinder with 1 horsepower that powers a two-blade propeller. Due to the different economic and commercial embargoes applied in Russia, they may not be able to access parts or spare parts for the engine.

The Orlan-10 has a range of about 18 hours and a radius of action between 120 and 600 kilometers in which you can send data, depending on Airforce Technology. Its cruising speed is 110 kilometers per hour and its maximum is 150. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 5,000 meters and resist winds of up to 10 meters per second and a temperature range that goes from -30 to 40 degrees Celsius.

As for the equipment that it can carry, the drone has different interchangeable loads that make it flexible and adaptable according to the needs of the operator. In addition to the Cannon, it officially has a day optical sensor and a night thermal cameraboth stabilized under the fuselage.

The on-board 4G telecommunication system allows to provide live images, 3D mapped, surveillance and reconnaissance aerial of ground targets. It can also be used as an aerial platform for electronic warfare, equipping systems that generate interference to prevent enemy communications.

It can operate in both manual and autonomous mode —thanks to an autopilot— during the day and at night. The operator can predefine a flight plan and the drone follows it without human intervention while sending the data in real time to the control base. The basic flight squadron is made up of three units with differentiated tasks: the first performs intelligence work, the second electronic warfare, and a third serves as liaison with the command post.

In addition to the Russian ground forces, the Orlan-10 is present in Kazakhstan and Venezuela. In the latter case, the drone has been used to monitor the country’s border with Colombia to detect FARC infrastructure in 2021. It was also used by Moscow in the Syrian civil war.





Zelensky’s Turkish drone

On the other side of the line, you will find the Turkish Bayrak TB2 drone as one of the great revelations of the current war. In this case, it is a much larger unmanned aircraft that has the potential to serve as both an intelligence platform and an attack platform.

Since the invasion began, Ukraine has received several units of this model that have joined the ones they already had in their hangars. The Bayraktar have reportedly been responsible for a significant number of Russian casualties with a particular focus on tanks and are currently operating in Qatar, Azerbaijan and Morocco; as well as in Ukraine and Turkey.

The TB-2 has a cruising altitude of 5,500 meters with a flight ceiling located at 8,000. The maximum autonomy it achieves is 27 hours, although it depends a lot on the particularities of the flight such as the weather or the payload with which it is equipped. Like the Orlan-10, it has an autonomous flight system, only in the case of the Turk it can take off and land without human intervention.

Its 100-horsepower engine provides a cruising speed of 130 kilometers per hour and has 150 kilograms of payload, in addition to a 300-liter fuel tank. But, without a doubt, where it stands out is in the ability to carry missiles.

It has anchorages where to carry air-to-ground missiles -also Turkish- MAM-C and MAL-L. The first of them is the most explosive version and the second falls within the thermobaric ammunition. Both have laser guidance and a range that goes from 8 to 15 kilometers, respectively.

