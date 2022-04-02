This is the particular reason why Marco Antonio Solís never cuts his beard

The singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the Latin artists who managed to cross the borders of Mexico to succeed with his music internationally. That is why today his face is known in all latitudes of the world and his beard has become a registered trademark.

The truth is that from the beginning Marco Antonio Solis He retains his long hair and beard, as well as his passion and talent for music. On more than one occasion it was said that Buki had insured his beard for more than 10 million pesos because it was very important in his life.

Over time, Marco Antonio Solis He was renewing his appearance and his changes of look on stage, but he continues to keep his beard to this day. In an interview he gave to the press, Buki confessed the real reason why he has never taken it off.

“Once you let your facial hair grow, you should never take it off,” said Marco Antonio Solis in relation to his beard and later added that both he and his wife, the Cuban model Christy Solis They really like how it looks on their face and the special touch it gives to their appearance.

On these days, Marco Antonio Solis continues with his international tour and has also just launched his line of tequila called ‘Tesoro Azul’ which he promotes on his social networks and in ‘Mansión Solis’ the luxury hotel he has with his family in the town of Morelia, in Mexico .