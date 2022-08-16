This is the peculiar way in which Anne Hathaway eats cupcakes, which drove the internet crazy

No one remembers the time when cupcakes they started to be something cool and recurring at partiesbut we know that definitely when the confinement derived from the pandemic of Covid-19, there were some changes in our social gatherings, such as skipping the candle to blow out the cake, the same slices of cake, and of course the shower in sanitizer before entering any place.

This comes to mind, precisely because Anne Hathaway told in an interview for the program The Kelly Clarkson Show what was her particular way of consuming a cupcake, which she came up with at her friend Steph’s birthday party, which was held during the wave of the omicron variant in the world, so they couldn’t consume slices of cake, so that there were cupcakes.

The former singer and now host of the program urged the actress who gave life to Mineof The Princess Diaries to show him on the set what the particular way of Hathaway to eat a cupcake, especially when they have a decoration of meringue or bitumen very much like an ice cream. And it is that according to Anne’s anecdote, this way of doing things stopped her party to see her consume the dessert and later imitate him.

How does Anne Hathaway eat cupcakes?

“I heard that you have a particular way of eating cupcakes and I love cupcakes, so I thought this might be my chance to jealously steal your trick” were the words of Kelly Clarksonwhen he invited Anne to show him her wisdom in this field, taking advantage of the moment to invite one of these sweet sandwiches to Anne.

“I didn’t know this was so unusual until I went to my friend Steph’s 40th birthday party(…) so I got my cupcake and I was sitting and we were talking and I did this and it stopped the party. I’ve stopped a party before but never for a good reason and this is a great way to stop a party so: You take the top of your cupcake then pull it off the bun and flip it overexplained the actress The Devil Wears Prada.

The cupcake was like a sandwich and then it is more difficult to beat the makeup of the face or that the meringue is smeared on your nose. The fragment of that interview began to be shared through various social networks, such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, where many of her followers were impressed and even wrote things like “Anne Hathaway does not dominate the world because she does not want to.”