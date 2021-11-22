When the cold arrives, people fall into two broad categories. On the one hand there are those who would cover themselves from head to toe with a thousand layers in order not to feel even a draft of cold. For these people, 3 sweaters, as many layers of T-shirts, tank tops and socks of different materials and lengths would not be enough anyway.

On the other hand, however, there are those who do not suffer from the cold, or pretend not to suffer from it, and therefore reduce clothing items to a minimum. In this case, people do not give up on light clothing or thin clothes to highlight their physicality, despite everything.

To make everyone agree, however, there is a coat that could be for anyone. To define it simply as a “coat”, in reality, is really an understatement, given that it is a real piece of great fashion. Not surprisingly, many movie and television stars already wear it, even of the caliber of Julia Roberts.

This garment will immediately make us feel a very comfortable heat, without making us give up style, elegance and sensuality. Here’s what it is.

This is the perfect coat at 50 or 30 to warm up without giving up your sensuality

If we are looking for an item of clothing that resists the passage of time and that will hardly go out of fashion, this coat is for us. This is the teddy coat.

This fluffy coat continues to be in fashion, despite being in vogue since 2013.

This is a really soft coat. It is made of soft faux fur like that of a stuffed animal, or wool. This garment will envelop us like a blanket and, wearing it, we will feel like we are still in our bed.

Here is the perfect version for those in their 30s or 50s

There are many versions of the teddy coat, which are perfectly suited to any age. In addition to the classic version, which goes straight down the body, it is generally oversized. In addition, it is possible to find it in all colors and varies especially in length.

Teddy coat with plush or fur effect and in different lengths

The most famous feature of the teddy is that it resembles a soft toy. It can therefore be made of a material similar to a plush, or with a fur effect.

In addition, we can find teddy coats that are ankle-length or even shorter, which do not even reach the knee. The comfortable but dynamic fit of the teddy is perfect at any age, because it can become more elegant or casual, depending on the clothing worn.

In fact, it is perfect to wear with a business suit, more elegant and classic. It is ideal, however, also combined with jeans and a turtleneck, in a more breezy and casual version. That’s why this is the perfect coat at 50 or 30 to warm up without giving up your sensuality.

In addition, the teddy will perfectly protect us from the cold, without making us appear neglected or too bundled up.

The most particular teddies

With the teddy you can also dare. In addition to the classic model, you can find the one with wide sleeves with a kimono effect or those in double-breasted. Furthermore, we remind you that the ideal accessory to enhance it is this very particular vintage bag, which is selling like hot cakes for this particularity.