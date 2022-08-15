This is the photo that José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez uploaded with his wife and deleted

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old is ready to return to the stage and thus promotes it on his social networks where he accumulates more than 380 thousand followers from all corners of the world. This month he will return to his native Venezuela after a 12-year absence.

The truth is that for many years, the Puma Rodriguez He is based in the city of Miami in the United States with his wife Carolina Pérez and there they are great references of the Latin community. Now the singer shared on social networks photos of a meeting he had with his partner and with his colleague, the actress Catherine Fulop but then he deleted it.

Related news

In the original photo posted by Puma Rodriguez on his Instagram profile he is seen together with Carolina Pérez and Catherine Fulop in the foreground during a presentation by humorist George Harris. Apparently the postcard was an improvised selfie and some of the protagonists were not satisfied with the result, so the singer deleted it.

The photo that Puma Rodríguez erased. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

Within a few hours, the Puma Rodriguez He uploaded another postcard to his feed in which only he appears with his Venezuelan friend Catherine Fulop and wrote: “Enjoying @elgeorgeharris with our dear @fulopcatherine.” In the photo they both appear smiling and in the foreground in a high-quality image.

The current photo published by Puma with his colleague Catherine Fulop. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

Immediately fans of Puma Rodriguez They reacted to the publication and filled it with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting the talent and beauty of both Venezuelan artists. “Beautiful José Luis”; “Excellent couple, triumphant”; “Precious the best for you” were some of the reactions. On her part, the actress also replied to the photograph on her profile.