This is the photo that José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez uploaded with his wife and deleted

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old is ready to return to the stage and thus promotes it on his social networks where he accumulates more than 380 thousand followers from all corners of the world. This month he will return to his native Venezuela after a 12-year absence.

The truth is that for many years, the Puma Rodriguez He is based in the city of Miami in the United States with his wife Carolina Pérez and there they are great references of the Latin community. Now the singer shared on social networks photos of a meeting he had with his partner and with his colleague, the actress Catherine Fulop but then he deleted it.

