This is the possible release date of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on the streaming platform, Disney +

One of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Many fans were looking forward to the premiere of the tape that hinted at advances in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be linked to the story of the Disney series premiered on January 15, 2021, ‘WandaVision’. Besides, this movie would be one of Marvel’s first forays into horror movies.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is available in Bolivia since last May 05, 2022 in the main movie theaters in the country. But now many fans are faced with the concern of, when will this successful movie arrive on the Disney + streaming platform?

Now, after two weeks of its theatrical release, the possible date for the premiere of this production was known. According to information revealed by Disney +, it would be the June 22, 2022a few days before the next theatrical release of a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), ‘Thor Love And Thunder’. Unfortunately, the information was deleted minutes after being published, since it was an error.

For now, the mouse company has not commented on the matter or confirmed this information.

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary”can be seen in a section on the official synopsis.

For this sequel, the return of benedict cumberbatchin his role as sorcerer. Chiwetel Ejiofor I would also go back together with Rachel McAdams playing Stephen Strange’s love interest, who in the comics is named Christine Palmer.

tilda Swinton will return as ‘The Ancient One’ and elizabeth olsen, playing Scarlet Witch again, as we saw in the preview. The actor Michael Stuhlbarg reprises his role as Doctor Nicodemus and Xochitl Gomez premieres at Marvel giving life to America Chavez.