News

This is the price of Ethereum that traders expect to exceed $ 3000. Author: Cointelegraph – Economics and Finance

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

This is where traders now expect Ethereum’s price to exceed $ 3,000

This week’s London hard fork was successfully completed and investors are now focusing on new highs above $ 3,100.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro And Viewing transactions Indicates the price of ether (Ethereum) In fact Experience the sell-off of “selling news” Shortly after publication in London, buyers who bought lower quickly poured in and reported their prices above $ 2,800, the highest level since June 7. This bullish momentum expanded after the price rose above $ 44,000 and Ethereum was trading at $ 3,050 at the time of writing.

ETH / USDT daily chart. source: Viewing transactions

Read on Coin Telegram

Loading...
Advertisements
Disclaimer: Converging media I would like to remind you that the data contained on this website may not be real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and prices of foreign currencies are not provided by exchanges, but by market makers, so prices may be inaccurate and may differ from actual market prices, which means prices are indicative . Not for trading purposes. Therefore, Fusion Media is not responsible for any transaction losses you may suffer as a result of using this data.

Converging media Fusion Media or anyone connected to Fusion Media will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by reliance on the data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained on this website. Please fully understand the risks and costs associated with financial market transactions.This is one of the riskiest forms of investing.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

789
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
640
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
585
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
480
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
468
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
457
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
452
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
416
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
392
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
389
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top