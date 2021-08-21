This is the price of Ethereum that traders expect to exceed $ 3000. Author: Cointelegraph – Economics and Finance

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro And Viewing transactions Indicates the price of ether (Ethereum) In fact Experience the sell-off of “selling news” Shortly after publication in London, buyers who bought lower quickly poured in and reported their prices above $ 2,800, the highest level since June 7. This bullish momentum expanded after the price rose above $ 44,000 and Ethereum was trading at $ 3,050 at the time of writing.

