This is the price of Ethereum that traders expect to exceed $ 3000. Author: Cointelegraph – Economics and Finance

This is where traders now expect Ethereum’s price to exceed $ 3,000
This week’s London hard fork was successfully completed and investors are now focusing on new highs above $ 3,100.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro And Viewing transactions Indicates the price of ether (Ethereum) In fact Experience the sell-off of “selling news” Shortly after publication in London, buyers who bought lower quickly poured in and reported their prices above $ 2,800, the highest level since June 7. This bullish momentum expanded after the price rose above $ 44,000 and Ethereum was trading at $ 3,050 at the time of writing.
