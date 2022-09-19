This is the price of the dollar today in the foreign exchange market

The price of the US dollar recently exceeded its maximum historical value against the Cuban peso, and continues to put land in the middle.

The US currency left behind the $150.00 CUP, a figure recognized as the exchange rate ceiling during the crisis of the 1990s. The dangerous inflationary spiral that Cubans are suffering right now has no time to end and rather it seems a matter of time before a US dollar reaches change for two hundred Cuban pesos.

At the moment, the North American ticket has a value of $170.00 pesos, an amount that far exceeds the average daily income of each Cuban, if one takes into account that the average salary established by the government itself is $3,838.00 pesos.

Cubans earn less than a dollar a day

In other words, today an average Cuban earns less than a dollar a day, if the values ​​of the informal exchange market are taken into account. If the calculation is made based on the exchange rate established by the state foreign exchange market, where the US bill currently has a value of $110.40 CUP, the average daily wage is slightly over $1.00 USD per day.

And as you might expect, 1 dollar is not enough to live a day on the island, shaken by the greatest scarcity in recent decades and where a monetary reform adopted at the worst possible time (Ordering Task) triggered the prices of all goods and services. .

These are the values ​​of the official exchange rates, that is, those adopted by the Cuban banking system and the Exchange Houses (CADECA):

However, as we have said, in the informal exchange market, where it is only possible for the vast majority of Cubans to access foreign currencies, the values ​​are much higher.

This Saturday the three reference currencies: the US dollar, the euro and the MLC, show an exchange parity of around $170.00 Cuban pesos.

Although, as we have said before, this informal market is dynamic and is based on supply and demand, so that it is possible that both higher and lower values ​​are appreciated in each specific act of sale.