This is “The Punisher”: Ukraine’s radar-undetectable drone causing serious problems for the Russian military | International | News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict does not stop, and the offensive maneuvers continue to have an effect on the countries. This time, Volodimir Zelensky’s army is using a small drone that is reaching its targets because it is undetectable by radar.

Since the attacks by the government of Vladimir Putin, towards its Ukrainian neighbors, the battle lines on land and in the air are on high alert for any threat.

The strategic and operational direction of the Ukrainian militia takes this well into account, which is why they will seek to defend their territory at all costs. Even with special drones.

The inevitable consequences that the Russians will have before the invasion of Ukraine

This is ‘The Punisher’: the undetectable drone

“The Punisher”, -which in Spanish means “The Punisher”- does not seem as threatening as its name suggests. In fact it looks like a harmless toy, but nothing is further from reality than this. This remote control airplane has a wingspan of just 2.2 meters.

According to information from Nius Diario, it is large enough to cause significant damage, as it reaches 200 kilometers per hour and can fly for hours below 400 meters in altitude. Which makes it undetectable by radar.

In addition to this, it is also extremely quiet. You just need the coordinates of your target and the control of an operator on the ground.

According to Hypertext, its combat power lies in the 3 kilograms of explosives it can carry, not to mention that it reaches targets up to 45 kilometers away.

Despite the might of Russia’s military, Ukraine is causing them serious problems with a small drone. He himself has been baptized as ‘The Punisher’, and we will tell you how he is being used. https://t.co/XQHALwyMZm — Hypertextual (@Hypertextual) March 7, 2022

No images of “The Punisher” in action have yet been seen, but one of its creators, Eugène BulatsevHe assured that the drones have completed up to 60 successful missions since the Russian offensive began.

The artifact is a development of UA Dynamics. It is a company founded by former soldiers of the Ukrainian army, who participated in the war with Russia for the annexation of Crimea in 2014. (I)

