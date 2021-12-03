this is the real dilemma

There is an unusual air these days in the world of cryptocurrencies, especially if the spotlight is on Bitcoin. As we have said several times, this week for crypto has been really black. The prices have mostly touched downward values ​​and almost all, along with Bitcoin, have mostly maintained a negative trend. So the cryptocurrency queen is in difficulty, or maybe it isn’t. This is the thorniest dilemma that is corroding almost all investors. Let’s try to understand, data in hand, what is really happening and the future that could await us.

Bitcoin: the difficulty drops

What is the current situation and what will be the future one of Bitcoin? The sure thing is that bulls and bears are competing for it as if it were a prize to show off. Fight aside, it is clear that in a week, the one just passed and almost at the end, the difficulty of Bitcoin has stopped a series of consequential increases. This caused the crypto to score its first down from the month of July.

To this is added what is identified by Glassnode Insight that, in his weekly column “The Week Onchain“, has explained:

“With Bitcoin now more than 20% below the all-time high, mainstream media headlines have stated that Bitcoin has entered a bear market. However, it may surprise some readers that this current market correction is actually the least severe of 2021. Some may even call it business as usual for a HODLer of Bitcoin. Sales in January, February and April reached withdrawals of up to -24.2% from the ATH before turning back. The deepest drawdown of this year was obviously the period from May to July, where the market reached a drawdown of -54% at the lows. The most recent correction in September was actually the second deepest, reaching -37.2% from the April ATH and 25.2% from the local high of $ 53k“.

Sales of HODLers create uncertainty

Finally, sales of the HODLEr to generate uncertainty. These could, as it were, lead to further downsides Bitcoin. So it seems that the fears of a bearish trend have not yet disappeared. Indeed, the local minima may be closer than you might imagine. According to the analysis of Glassnode Insight this could be a first summary: